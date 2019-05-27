How A Teen Study Lounge Became An Act Of Resistance Against Doug Ford

When I ask Vakharia what she would say to Ford if she had the chance, it’s the first time she seems unsure what to say. When she gets back to me over email 48 hours later, she writes, “I would invite Doug Ford to talk to the kids — not me. To actually hear what they have to say. I would love to know when the last time he or any educational policymakers have actually spoken to kids about what they want and NEED when it comes to education.”