Prince Harry Reportedly Misses Mother Diana After Royal Baby Archie's Birth

"I told Harry about my mother and we talked about our shared experience of missing a mom,” Dennis shared in an interview with People. "He said missing a mother is like missing some kind of security, how you need that as a son and it falls away when you lose your mother. He said he meets a lot of people in his work who have lost a mother, father, sister, brother or relatives and when he hears their story, as he heard my story, he said he doesn’t feel so alone."