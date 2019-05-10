Louis Vuitton is ready to take flight with creative director Nicolas Ghesquière as its captain. For his cruise 2020 collection, Ghesquière wanted to reimagine New York’s historic TWA Flight Centre inside John F. Kennedy airport designed by Eero Saarinen in 1962. Though the terminal closed almost 20 years ago (and it will reopen next week as a hotel), the space holds fond memories for the creative director.
“I was lucky enough to have landed at the TWA Flight Centre in the late Nineties,” Ghesquière said in a press release. “It was something I could never forget. This place was forgotten for twenty years, and now has come back to life. It’s like a sanctuary that’s been revived and seeing it enchant anew in a different iteration, as a hotel, is a great pleasure. It’s about rediscovering of an uncommon place that yet is a part of American heritage.”
And with a grand vision of all the possibilities that travel brings, Ghesquière brought back the art of dressing up. There were sharply tailored Wall Street pantsuits with pinstripes, balloon sleeves, sleek blazer dresses reminiscent of something a stewardess might wear in flight, and futuristic bags erected like the Chrysler Building.
According to a release the French fashion house sent out, the collection aims to continue the dialogue between Paris and New York, a long-running conversation that began with the first trans-Atlantic crossings and continues today with this collection, like a stylistic to and fro.
Now the slightly futuristic jumpsuit Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner wore at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards makes sense with all of its multicoloured and multidimensional elements. Nicolas Ghesquière, we've got lift off.
