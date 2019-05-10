This Is How Meghan Markle Is Celebrating Her First Mother's Day As A Mom

On Monday, May 6, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal baby was born. Newborn Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor is now seventh in line to the throne — despite his parents declining to give him a courtesy title like his royal cousins — but to his parents, he's just their perfect baby boy. Archie's birth comes at a particularly special time for Meghan, as on Sunday, America celebrates Mother's Day. How will Meghan celebrate her first official day as a mom?
The United Kingdom has already celebrated their version of Mother's Day. Across the pond, the tradition is tied to the Christian calendar, and was celebrated this year on March 31. Though Meghan lives in the U.K., her son Archie is eligible for dual citizenship — and that goes for holidays, too.
According to Harper's Bazaar, it's unclear how Meghan will specifically spend the American Mother's Day, but we do know where and with whom she will be spending the holiday. Per the outlet, Meghan's mother Doria Ragland will stay in the United Kingdom with her daughter and new grandson through Mother's Day. The immediate family will spend time at Meghan and Prince Harry's home of Frogmore Cottage, which is in Berkshire, 30 miles outside of London.
It makes sense that Meghan would want to spend time with her mom now that she is a mom. Unlike many members of Meghan's family, Ragland is extremely close to Meghan. Ragland helped prepare Meghan for her royal wedding, so it's no surprise that she would be around for her new grandson, too.
"We can just have so much fun together, and yet I'll still find so much solace in her support," Markle said of her mom in Glamour in 2017. "That duality coexists the same way it would in a best friend."
If only baby Archie was old enough to sign a Mother's Day card.
