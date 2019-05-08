Brad Pitt Gives Rare Comment On Rumours About Jennifer Aniston Reunion

How does Brad Pitt feel about all those rumours that he and Jennifer Aniston are getting back together? Let's just say he's not exactly declaring his love for his ex-wife.
In a paparazzo video obtained by Entertainment Tonight, the Inglorious Basterds actor is asked by a photographer whether he and Aniston are getting back together — to which Pitt has three words.
"Oh my God."
Pitt and Aniston were married from 2000 to 2005. After the end of their marriage, Pitt struck up with Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-star Angelina Jolie. The tabloid favourites started a large family which includes biological and adopted children. Brangelina officially wed in 2014, but went through a difficult divorce two years later in 2016. As for Aniston, she married Justin Theroux in 2015, but later split in 2018.
Advertisement
Despite the decade (and two other spouses) between Aniston and Pitt, some fans are convinced that the two are meant to be — and getting back together any day now. These rumours don't totally exist in the fantasy lives of Pitt-Aniston stans: The former spouses are definitely cordial, with Pitt attending Aniston's 50th birthday party in February. Of course, plenty of celebrities attended that birthday party, including Aniston's more recent ex Theroux — so it's not exactly like Pitt scoring an invite is a smoking gun, here.
Though many people think that Aniston and Pitt are fated to get back together, the former Friends star's approach to relationships might explain why she keeps her ex-husband in her circle. He's just one of her many soulmates.
"I think we have many soul mates. I don’t think there’s one and one only. I think we have soul clusters,” Aniston said in a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar. "I’ve had some of my friends for 35 years. I think we’ve all made some sort of unconscious agreement. It’s like when certain groups of people meet, they form a little soul cluster — a sort of common group of souls who have been put together."
So, in the words of Pitt, oh my God — relax with these Pitt-Aniston theories!
Advertisement