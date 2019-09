Why It's Not Surprising Meghan Markle's Baby Was Overdue

Luckily, most people who give birth after their due dates don't encounter any health complications , according to the ACOG. That said, the risks of certain pregnancy-related conditions increase weeks after someone's due date. For example, the placenta can stop working properly , infections can develop inside the womb, and more issues during labour can arise. There's also an increased risk of stillbirth and macrosomia when a baby is overdue. Given these potential risks, many Ob/Gyn's will induce labour when a pregnant person reaches 41 weeks, according to the ACOG. There are a few ways that this is done: sweeping or rupturing the amniotic sac, taking oxytocin, or taking medications that help the cervix "ripen."