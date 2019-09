Was Harry In The Delivery Room When Meghan Gave Birth?

Prince Harry has been consistently supportive of Meghan Markle throughout their relationship. That’s why outlets have long been speculating he would likely be by her side during their first child’s birth. Well, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex just delivered their royal baby boy on May 6, and, it's been confirmed by Buckingham Palace that Prince Harry was present for his first child's delivery. Although details of his role during the birth haven’t been officially confirmed, Prince Harry said it was his “first birth” when he spoke to the media.