The Internet Can't Decide What Sophie Turner Wore To Her Wedding

Update: This just in, Sophie Turner chose a white silk Bevza jumpsuit to tie the knot with Joe Jonas. With it, she paired gold Loeffler Randall sandals. Nice choices, Sophie.
The mystery over Sophie Turner's wedding look continues. Last night, the Game of Thrones actress married pop singer Joe Jonas in Vegas, leaving us with a ton of unanswered questions. Was it planned? Are they having a big ceremony with family and friends later? And most importantly, what exactly did Turner wear for the occasion? At first glance, we were convinced her classic white get-up was a slip dress, paired with a skinny belt to create a rippling effect at her waist. But after further investigation (and plenty of inquisitive commenters), we're not quite so sure.
From the looks of Diplo's Instagram story (where, naturally, the entire chapel wedding was documented), it's not entirely clear. Is it a dress? Or is it a jumpsuit? What if it's neither and inspired by Little Finger, Turner wore a camisole and midi skirt/silk trouser combo to trick us? OK maybe not, but the possibilities really are limitless.
We're inclined to lean towards the jumpsuit/pants and camisole route, since Turner's not one to be restricted by a skirt (especially when she's looking to lounge atop a Barbie-pink convertible in a Vegas chapel). But there's no way to be sure just yet.
To get to the bottom of this jumpsuit/set/dress mystery, naturally, we took to Twitter — but it seems that even Twitter's most dedicated Sophie Turner fans can't quite suss it out. Check out what Twitter has to say about Sophie's bridal look below.
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner really made a Vegas wedding look cool pic.twitter.com/dFi9p3Qf4I— ♥ ? ? ? ? ♥ (@MIUMlUMUSE) May 2, 2019
can we please discuss how joe Jonas got married to Sophie turner in Vegas at an Elvis-themed wedding 2 hours after their billboard performance, had Dan & Shay perform Speechless, had Khalid in attendance AND we found out all this through DIPLO live-streaming this? pic.twitter.com/FrslR7ZmBG— sara (@AnnaSaraa) May 2, 2019
Real talk I want to wear the jumpsuit @SophieT wore to her wedding last night, to my wedding. Someone send me the details and if I can afford it lol ?— Andi. (@aannddi_) May 2, 2019
Imagine walking down the isle to dan + shay, wearing a wedding pant-dress, getting married with ring pops to JOE JONAS only Sophie Turner could pull this ICONIC moment off!! CONGRATS BITCH!!! I APPROVE!!!— On your left. (@rcputaticn) May 2, 2019
