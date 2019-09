Travis Scott's Over-The-Top Birthday Party Fuels Those Kylie Jenner Rumours

Kylie Jenner continues to upstage herself. The Lip Kit creator's first tribute to boyfriend Travis Scott's birthday came in the form of an Avengers cake, accompanied by its own costume party in honour of the release of Endgame. Then, she posted a birthday tribute to the rapper that appeared to suggest they're having another kid . Then, on Tuesday night, she threw a full-on desert gas station themed birthday party with several references to Scott's "husband" status, suggesting that this family really is taking things to the next level.