Travis Scott's Over-The-Top Birthday Party Fuels Those Kylie Jenner Rumours

Kylie Jenner continues to upstage herself. The Lip Kit creator's first tribute to boyfriend Travis Scott's birthday came in the form of an Avengers cake, accompanied by its own costume party in honour of the release of Endgame. Then, she posted a birthday tribute to the rapper that appeared to suggest they're having another kid. Then, on Tuesday night, she threw a full-on desert gas station themed birthday party with several references to Scott's "husband" status, suggesting that this family really is taking things to the next level.
"watching you evolve into the partner, friend, son, and father you are today has been so fulfilling ♥️ my real life bestie & hubby all wrapped into one," Jenner wrote in the birthday message that launched all this speculation, specifically the first picture that could very easily be Scott proposing to Jenner. "i love you and I’m so so proud of you. happy happy birthday ?? let’s fuck around and have another baby."
And here's the Avengers cake that referred to Scott as "husband," courtesy of Khloé Kardashian.
In her initial snaps of the party, Jenner showed off her customized M&Ms and balloons, and expressed disappointment in being sick for the big day.
"I'm so sad I feel sick today," she wrote. "still gonna go hard for my baby."
And that included, according to Scott's Instagram story, buying him a car.
"Wifey u go in every time," he wrote.
The whole party was themed like a gas station titled "Cactus Jack," which is the name of his Air Jordan collab with Nike. There was fake merchandise such as paper towels and cleaning spray, all customized to theme, as well as a tattoo station where the couple appeared to get mysterious matching tatts. Is "babymomma" a reference to Jenner's possible second pregnancy?
The two have often referred to each other as husband and wife, and this isn't the first time they've teased the possibility of baby #2. However, all these birthday celebrations have clearly taken things to the next level — and, let's face it, would double as an amazing engagement party.
