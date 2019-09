LeBron James’ Latest Nike Sneaker Was Designed Exclusively By Women

The shoe is an evolution of the flyknit sneaker and features elegant gold hardware and lace tips. The gold was the one element all four women agreed on. “We all have different aesthetics,” Goldson tells Refinery29. “We were all over the place and ended up at a very different place than where we began. Aundra and I love bright colours, Fe lives in muted colour palettes, but the comment thread for all of us was that we love gold. We’ve always loved gold. That had to be a prominent part of the shoe. Once we figured that out, it just evolved from there.”