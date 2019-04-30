Hey Kanye West, What Are Those On Your Feet?

Okay, friends. At this point in our relationship with Mr. Kanye Omari West, we know that if there is anything that Kanye loves anything more than Kanye, it's a good outfit. Remember when he directed the airport paparazzi to be sure to capture his coat? How about when he emailed his wife Kim Kardashian and told her “it’s all about tiny little [sun]glasses.” Or the time he doubled down on wearing sandals that were too small, calling them "Japanese-style?" Now, the man who is selling "church clothes" as merch is giving us yet another offering to (maybe) place upon our bodies.
On Monday, he was photographed wearing what might be his next Yeezy shoe drop. West's outfit was pretty standard (as far as he's concerned). He wore a a navy T-shirt over a gray flannel thermal with cropped faded maroon pants. But south of his ankles, West wore a pair of shoes that we haven't seen before.
The shoes were in the silhouette of a boot but fitted like a sock but in what appeared to be a lining for an athlete boot? Is it an insole? A shootie (a shoe/boot hybrid)? Scuba socks? Were they inspired by Cardi B rapping that she liked those Balenciagas, the ones that look like socks? What's going on here, Kanye? Perhaps Mr. West will take a moment to enlighten us via Twitter like he did in August after he got wind that people on the internet were making fun of his outfit.
All jokes aside, this may be another instance where 'Ye was ahead of his time (remember the infamous Great Leather Jogger Fiasco of 2013?). We're placing our bet on the former.
