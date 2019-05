What Beyoncé's Natural Hair Really Looks Like

But the Beyhive didn't believe it, and since then, they've continued to try and crack the code of Beyoncé's natural hair. The buzz was reignited following her September 2018 Vogue cover , where the singer confirmed that the cornrows she wore in the spread were, in fact, all hers. More recently, Farinah also showed off Queen Bey's natural strands following a Jay-Z concert in Brooklyn, leaving some fans in awe of her extension-free texture — and some fans still skeptical.