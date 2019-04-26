In a recent interview with InStyle, Blake Lively revealed that early on in her career, she used to wear items from Forever 21 during red carpet appearances and events. Blake, who famously doesn’t work with a stylist to create her ensembles, shared that she was shamed for wearing the fast fashion retailer so she started telling people that the pieces were “vintage.”
“I wore Forever 21 much longer than I admitted,” she told The Handmaid’s Tale actress Sydney Sweeney, who interviewed Blake for the article. “I just started saying it was vintage because I was so shamed for it.”
She explained that for her, fashion is all about showing off your personality and being free to express yourself in new and creative ways. “For me, fashion is a form of self-expression,” Blake shared. “It also really takes me out of my comfort zone. One of the reasons I'm an actor is that I’m naturally very shy, so it's liberating to dress up and pretend to be someone else."
This wasn’t the first time the Gossip Girl alum revealed that she rocks Forever 21 on the red carpet. She previously told Glamour UK that she wore a strapless yellow dress from the popular retailer to her second-ever premiere.
“I’m wearing a $13 dress from Forever 21,” she said at the time. “On the red carpet, people were like, ‘Who are you wearing?’ But when I told them, they said I shouldn’t admit to it, like it was more impressive to have a designer gown that’s thousands of dollars. After that, I just told people it was vintage.”
Something tells me Serena van der Woodsen would not approve, but props to Blake for keeping it real and embracing her love of all things Forever 21.
