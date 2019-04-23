The Best Tech Gifts For Your Mom This Mother's Day

We're a few weeks away from Mother's Day, which means it's time to prep your breakfast-in-bed menus, pick out a cute and kitschy card, and comb through your #TBTs for the perfect Instagram throwback. But this year, instead of waiting until the last minute to order a weird and impersonal same-day delivery balloon-flower combo, consider getting Mom something she actually might need (and want!).
Whether she's in love with her dog, all about her fitness, or selfie-obsessed, there's a tech gadget for every kind of mom. From smart watches to phone cases with built-in pro lighting, ahead are our picks for the best Mother's Day tech gifts.
