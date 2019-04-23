Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Are Lurking In The Royal Instagram Comments

In honour of Prince Louis's first birthday, parents Kate Middleton and Prince William (The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge) shared a collection of photos of the one-year-old on their instagram, @kensingtonroyal. The snaps, which show Louis in nature wearing a fetching sweater, were reportedly taken by Middleton herself, and are so adorable that another royal Instagram account was spotted gushing in the comments: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's.
The newlyweds and expecting parents set up @sussexroyal earlier this month to presumably be the first to tell us when the royal baby has arrived, as well as post some incredible #TBTs. They are the millennial royals, after all, which means if you look closely you can spot them in the comments of their siblings-in-law's recent post with well-wishes and couple of emojis.
Advertisement
"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share these new photographs of Prince Louis ahead of his first birthday tomorrow," the Kensington caption reads, adding, "The photographs were taken earlier this month by The Duchess at their home in Norfolk."
I mean, just look at 'em.
But take a scroll through the comments and you'll see this message:
"Happy Birthday Louis! Sending lots of love from both of us ??xo"
I picture Markle sitting with her feet up, robe on, door shut, waiting for the royal baby to finally start crowning (pun absolutely intended) while killing time on her Instagram Explore tab. These photos probably showed up in between slime videos and a meme account, which I assume the Duchess gave equal attention.
The countdown is officially on for the next royal baby, which was previously given a due date of "late April" and could, if you're feeling optimistic, have already been born. I expect Markle and Prince Harry's account to get equal engagement once their own bundle of joy arrives — at the very least Prince William should comment a bunch of fire emojis as soon as that redheaded protigée has landed.
Advertisement