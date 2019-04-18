Do Kylie Jenner's Makeup-Free Selfies Point To A Skin-Care Line?

Kylie Jenner is good at keeping secrets. Let's not forget she kept her pregnancy under wraps for a full nine months, which is especially impressive when your take into account that her family airs their personal lives on reality television. But lately, the makeup mogul's secretive style has been faulty. She's been dropping hints left and right about a possible skin-care launch. From lots of makeup-free selfies to Instagram Story teasers, let's examine all these clues Jenner is leaving behind.
It all started with a trademark. Last September, Kylie Cosmetics registered three trademarks under the United States Patent and Trademark Office, with two of the applications being for "Kylie Skin" and "Kylie Skin by Kylie Jenner." According to the filing, these brands would sell goods like moisturizers, scrubs, serums, masks, and so forth. The third filing was also for "Kylie Skin," but for pop-up stores, which Jenner has done before for her cosmetics collection.
Since then, it's been pretty hush regarding this mysterious skin-care line, but Jenner has been posting a lot more makeup-free selfies than usual over the last few months. Could this be a sneaky way of teasing the skin-care products? Or maybe she's solidifying herself as #skingoals to make the launch for marketable? Either way, it's a move momager Kris Jenner would totally approve of.
Her sister Khloé Kardashian also let it slip last week that Kylie's skin-care line is coming. When trying Kylie's new setting spray, which technically falls under the Kylie Cosmetics label, Khloé told her Instagram followers, "I’m so excited for Kylie’s skin-care line, you guys." Was it just a misunderstanding or is there something more? Hmm.
To top it all off, this week Kylie took to Instagram Stories to talk about her upcoming project and reveal that it's coming sooner than we think. "It's been almost a year since I started working on it. I just can't wait to share with you guys, because it's around the corner," she says before clarifying that it's not makeup-related. "This project is completely separate from Kylie Cosmetics. I can't wait to finally share my new child. Now, I have three kids: Stormi, Kylie Cosmetics, and my new project." And the same day, she posted another makeup-free photo in her feed.
Something is definitely going on over at the Kylie empire. Our guess is that the launch of Kylie Skin is imminent. And if Kylie's taking everything she learned while creating Kylie Cosmetics to this new venture, the brand is already on its way to being a major success. And with yet another income stream, the youngest self-made billionaire might be able to beat Jeff Bezos to the trillionaire mark.
