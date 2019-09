It's not (always) easy to be a part of the Kardashian empire. The five sisters — Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, and Khloé Kardashian — haven't just taken over reality TV , but have come to dominate the fashion, cosmetics, and wellness industries , as well. They are truly the dream team, but in an interview with The Telegraph , Kendall admitted that she sometimes felt she didn't fit in with the rest of her sisters because of their varied body types and different interests.