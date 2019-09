Also, tattoos take time. Depending on where you want your tattoo, how big you want it, and your pain tolerance , completing the artwork may take hours or even multiple appointments. Arrow points out that the Oaxaca flowers seen on her client's back in the photo above took six hours to complete, while a smaller design may only take one to three. Of course, this is something your artist will be able to tell you when planning your embroidered tattoo — but no matter how long it takes, we're betting the final result will be worth it.