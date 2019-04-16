Naomi Campbell Says Some Countries Won’t Run Her Ads Because She’s Black

Supermodel Naomi Campbell has never shied away from using her voice and platform to champion the causes of Black people — be it condemning police brutality and racism within the fashion industry, or an all-white masthead when she sees one. Now, the veteran is speaking out against the injustices she's faced during her 33 years as a fashion model — and that includes a current situation involving her first-ever beauty campaign.
During an appearance at the Condé Nast Luxury Conference in Cape Town last week, Campbell shared the effects of the fashion industry still not being balanced or inclusive. "I’m the face of a new campaign and I was told that because of the colour of my skin a certain country would not use my picture," Campbell said. "For me, it was a reality check. I never believe in the hype, so it just kept things in perspective for me. Now I would like to know that models [of colour] get the same opportunities and fees in advertising."
They said I would only last 11 years, but here I am today celebrating 33 years in the business of fashion! I feel so blessed and grateful to God. I never thought that there would be a day when I would even convey such a message on social media! To my beautiful mother Valerie Morris @valeriemorriscampbell I thank you for believing in the dreams of a 3 year old and letting me be me. Your love and support has kept me going through good and bad times. I love you mum. To my family and friends that have been with me on this incredible journey throughout these years, stuck by me through thick and thin , you know who you are and I thank you. I go from plane to plane from city to city almost daily and I’m constantly working. My friends are always telling me to slow down and rest but I’m at a point in my career where my vision is crystal clear, and for now I’m on a mission. A mission to nurture the new and next generation. A mission to ensure that my industry - the fashion industry - is a place that's diverse and of equal opportunity and I’m on a mission to change the narrative and perception of the great continent of Africa! I do believe that I will rest when God wants me to, but until then I’ll keep going! Love you all Loads Naomi ??♥️?? ? Steven Meisel
Last year, Campbell began to call for a Vogue Africa and told British Vogue she believes an African designer is going to win the LVMH Prize this year. "Instead of having Western designers use African designer’s textiles and not get it right, let them do it, give them the credit. Because that’s what happens, they don’t get the credit and it’s wrong."
On Sunday, Campbell celebrated her career milestone on Instagram, writing "I go from plane to plane from city to city almost daily and I’m constantly working. My friends are always telling me to slow down and rest but I’m at a point in my career where my vision is crystal clear, and for now I’m on a mission." She continued: "A mission to nurture the new and next generation. A mission to ensure that my industry - the fashion industry - is a place that's diverse and of equal opportunity and I’m on a mission to change the narrative and perception of the great continent of Africa!"
