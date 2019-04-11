Michelle Obama Wore a Local Danish Designer in Copenhagen, as Great First Ladies Do

We are delighted to report that Michelle Obama's spectacle of fashion-forward outfits has continued onto the Scandinavian leg of her Becoming book tour. Our former first lady continues to show us how liberated she feels post-White House, wearing glamorous designers like Pyer Moss, Cushnie, Balenciaga, and Givenchy. But the thing we love about our previous FLOTUS is that she makes an effort to champion designers of different races and cultures — something our current FLOTUS doesn't seem to value.
During Obama's Copenhagen stop earlier this week, she wore a Danish designer, spotlighting the local fashion scene. She donned a Millennial-pink suit embellished with crystals on both the jacket and the pants by Copenhagen-based designer Stine Goya. And she added a little more sparkle courtesy of a pair of Vhernier ‘Pop’ Diamond Earrings (retailing for $16,250).
Stine Goya shared a photo of Michelle Obama in the suit to Instagram, sharing a caption from the brand's namesake and creative director. "For us, @michelleobama represents everything we strive to represent through our collections – strength, intelligence, independence, confidence – Mrs Obama possesses a vivacity and spirit like no other!" the caption reads. "Her role as an activist, mother, writer shows the multiplicity of the female spirit - we are so honoured to have been considered to work with her for the European/Scandinavian tour."
On another photo of Michelle on Instagram, a full-body look at the suit, Stine Goya writes "We're beyond proud to have designed this custom made & hand embellished suit to the one and only @michelleobama."
The colour of Obama's suit was created just for her but a version of the outfit is currently on-sale at Net-A-Porter for $1,350 USD.
