After A Grammar Fix, Olivia Jade Beauty Might Actually Happen

Update: Despite punctuation and grammatical errors, Olivia Jade's attempt to trademark her own beauty brand has gone through. As papers filed by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office show, the office has accepted the edits to both the "Olivia Jade" and "Olivia Jade Beauty" trademarks, which means that Jade is one step closer to launching a beauty brand of her own. But with her parents facing prison time, maybe she's got other things on her mind.
This post was originally published on March 27, 2019.
The world now knows Olivia Jade as one of the young women at the centre of the never-ending college cheating scandal, with her parents — actress Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli — accused of paying bribes to get her into the University of Southern California. But back in 2018, Jade was just another YouTuber with dreams of launching her very own beauty brand.
As records from the United States Patent and Trademark Office show, back in May 2018, Jade and her team attempted to trademark both "Olivia Jade" and "Olivia Jade Beauty." Records show that Olivia Jade Beauty was initially planning to offer items including brushes and "grooming accessories," but as the application went back and forth between Jade's attorneys and the office, the terms expanded to include everything from cosmetics, like lipgloss and eyelashes, to skin care, including cleansers, lotions, and serums.
However, both trademark applications are now in peril, largely because of punctuation errors, including many a misplaced comma. In papers filed on March 15, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office noted several punctuation and grammatical issues in the trademark applications for "Olivia Jade" and "Olivia Jade Beauty."
"Proper punctuation in identifications is necessary to delineate explicitly each product or service within a list and to avoid ambiguity," the USPTO officials wrote. "Commas, semicolons, and apostrophes are the only punctuation that should be used." Officials also noted how terms used in the applications — including "make up kits" with "moisturizer" and "concealer" — are too broad, and need to be further specified.
Both applications have been subjected to similar criticism before, with words like "cosmetic prepares for eyelashes" dinged by the USPTO for being misspelled last August. Now, Jade's team must amend these applications once more within six months. But given how the drama around this scandal continues to unfold, and how both Sephora and Tresemmé have dropped their deals with her, Jade and her team may have a lot more urgent matters on their plate to address before getting back to the USPTO.
