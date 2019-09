Netflix's New Movie With K.J. Apa Is Teen Summer Bliss

Netflix has a great track record with romantic comedies lately, and if all goes well, The Last Summer might not be the very last. Jenny Han adaptation To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before is getting a sequel, as is the Joey King-starring The Kissing Booth. We're also counting down the days until Noah Centineo (of To All The Boys fame) drops his next Netflix romantic comedy, The Perfect Date — also sure to be a smash with the youths.