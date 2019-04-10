Netflix's New Movie With K.J. Apa Is Teen Summer Bliss

Also starring in the film is 13 Reasons Why’s Sosie Bacon, whose character Audrey has the very tough job of keeping bestie Erin (Halston Sage) and new ex-boyfriend Alec (Jacob Latimore) apart. Things get a little easier when Erin meets a young baseball player Ricky (Tyler Posey), which distracts her from the breakup. However, Alec might not be as over the relationship as he initially claims.