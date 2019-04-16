Felicity Huffman & Lori Loughlin Are Handling The College Scandal VERY Differently

It's possible that neither of their approaches are unplanned. Loughlin appears to be leaning on her fame and her position as a beloved '90s actress to keep her image afloat during these sticky times, while Huffman is attempting to get back into the good graces of the public by doing the right thing as soon as possible. However, while Huffman's side of the story may be wrapping up, this new not guilty plea means Loughlin's is just getting started.