Rumours About Meghan Markle & The Queen's Jewels Have Everyone Worked Up — Including Prince Harry

Prince Harry is reportedly distraught by the rumours of a rift between the Queen and Meghan. An unnamed source told Express that “there is anger that these claims circulating are simply not true.” They also pointed out that Meghan has worn jewels from the Royal Collection in the past, such as the tiara she wore on her wedding day and the earrings she wore for her first royal engagement, but she and Harry simply haven’t attended events recently that might warrant lavish jewelry. The problem with that is not every piece of jewelry in the Royal Collection is lavish and Kate has worn items to an array of events of the sort that Harry and Meghan have participated in: while touring other countries, making public Christmas appearances, and at formal dinners. But, without knowing exactly which items are allegedly out of Meghan’s release, it’s hard to say if the claims are true.