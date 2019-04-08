There's Jordyn Woods Cheating Scandal Merch & Her Family Is Livid

With Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods maybe possibly friends again, it's about time we put that whole cheating scandal to bed. However, it's difficult for Woods and her family to do that when they're still being plagued by reminders, like the slew of mean-spirited merch being sold by strangers. In an Instagram post on Sunday, Woods' mother Elizabeth called out the pillows and t-shirts that are riffing off of the 21-year-old's Red Table Talk interview with Jada Pinkett Smith, and stressed she has nothing to do with it.
"We are well aware that many people have been selling merch," she captioned a slideshow of the various items. "If you are aware of any companies selling merchandise and trying to benefit from our situation, please tag them below. We would like for the world to know that we have not authorized any of this and have not profited from any of these sales whatsoever. Thank you for all the support and love."
The tagline comes from Woods' heartfelt apology to Khloé Kardashian.
"People have dehumanized her in this situation to where they can’t feel for her. And it’s not fair that she has to deal with that either. And the last thing I wanted to do was be that person,” she told Pinkett-Smith. "I’m no homewrecker. I would never try to hurt someone’s home. Especially someone that I love. And someone who has a beautiful daughter. I would never try to steal someone’s man. I don’t need your situation. I really just hurt so many people by not telling the truth."
Luckily, this merch will die down just like the drama, but know that Woods had nothing to do with it. And may I just say that if she did, it would certainly be much cuter.
