I Tried Kourtney Kardashian's Poosh Butt Workout & It Was Tough

On April 2, there was poosh heard around the world as Kourtney Kardashian launched her new lifestyle website, called Poosh. In addition to salad recipes, spiritual wisdom, and overpriced skincare products, Poosh will also feature advice and tips about wellness.
Kardashian fans know that Kourtney has always been passionate about health trends, particularly when it comes to diet and fitness. On Poosh, Kourtney has already shared videos of her favourite quick workouts, including an "Instant Butt Lift" lower-body workout. Having tried and loved Kim Kardashian West's butt workout from her trainer, Melissa Alcantara, I was eager to check out the Poosh butt workout, though I was skeptical of the name.
Advertisement
In an interview with Refinery29, Kourtney said she created Poosh because she "felt like there wasn't anything out there that felt nonjudgemental, welcoming, and more of a conversation." Keeping that in mind, I will say that I was welcoming of this routine, but also a little judgmental of its promise. (For what it's worth, there are tons of great benefits of having a strong butt besides the aesthetic perks.)
Unlike Kim's workout, which includes lots of repetitions of strength moves, such as deadlifts and weighted hip thrusts, Kourtney's workout, which was created by her longtime French trainer, "Coach Joe," only has six moves that all revolve around the Bosu. A Bosu is essentially an inflated exercise ball that's been cut in half, and it's beloved by trainers because it provides instability, which works your balance and core. It's also versatile, and can be used for everything from cardio to barefoot training, and of course, butt-strengthening exercises. Bosus come pretty standard in most gyms, which is nice because they're pretty pricey at $139 USD and up. If you've never used one before, the unsteady nature might freak you out at first. So, proceed with caution if you want to try this workout on your own.
How hard could a five-minute Bosu workout be? Since Kourt and Coach don't specify exactly how many repetitions to do for each move, you can aim to do each exercise for one minute straight (so, it's technically a six-minute workout). Here's what happened when I tried all of the exercises in Kourtney Kardashian's Poosh butt workout:
Advertisement
Step Onto Bosu
Stand in front of a Bosu, with the flat side down on the floor. Step one foot directly onto the center of the ball, then drive your other knee up. The mechanics of this move were simple enough, although the instability of the ball was humbling. I put my hands on my hips, and focused on keeping my weight evenly distributed on my foot, which helped. To make it harder, the video suggests you can "dynamically pop up with control," meaning you turn the simple step into a hop. (I felt unstable enough with my foot on the ball, so I wasn't about to leave the floor.)
Knee-Ups On Upside Down Bosu
The next move is a very similar to the first, only the Bosu is placed ball-side down. With one foot on the centre of the Bosu platform, you step and raise your other knee up as far as it goes, then land in a lunge with both legs bent 90 degrees. The platform side of the Bosu is way less forgiving than the squishy ball side, so I was wobbling hard and stepping all around the Bosu. But I felt like this exercise engaged my hamstrings in a way that I'm not used to.
Squat On Flipped-Over Bosu
This is a basic squat, which might sound like cake, but somehow standing on a flipped-over Bosu with two feet is even harder than one. I would recommend holding onto a steady object before you mount the Bosu. When I finally got both feet up there, the platform wavered more than the RHONY boat in Cartagena. Once the minute is up, Coach Joe suggests holding the bottom position for 10 seconds at the end of the round. Weirdly, it was easier to balance in a squat compared to standing up with my legs straight, perhaps because my center of gravity was lower. Another pro tip: try not to adjust your feet while you're on the ball, because you'll likely fall.
Advertisement
Lunge Onto Bosu
With a Bosu ball side up and in front of you, take a big step forward and lunge so that your heel is positioned on the centre of the ball. Your weight should be "50% in the front leg, 50% in the back leg," according to Coach Joe. I felt this move in my calves and core the most. I also found myself gripping my toes to try and keep my balance on my front leg, but that made the move harder, so try to relax.
Dip Back Onto Bosu
I like this move because it's easy! Begin by standing in front of a Bosu (ball side up), then place one foot on top of the ball, so you're in a split squat stance. Lower your body down into a lunge, so that your front knee bends to 90 degrees. TBH, you could do this move with a bench, box, or thick foam balance mat and it'd still be good. I didn't really find it any different from your usual split squat, despite being impressed with the rest of the innovative moves.
Dynamic Side Squats
These lateral squats also count as cardio. Start with one foot on the Bosu, the other foot on the floor. Lower into a squat, then jump up and to the side, so you land with the opposite foot on the ball and floor. I'm pretty agile, but I felt kind of dumb shuffling side-to-side on this ball. The move requires a lot of momentum, and once I found my rhythm, it flowed a little better. If you're compelled to make it more difficult, you can add a 180-degree turn, so that you pivot your feet and shoulders each time you land. That seemed too hard, so I stuck to the original move.
So, is this a good butt workout?
By my standards, yes. If you're someone who gets bored by squats, you'll dig these Bosu moves. Since the workout is quick, it doesn't feel monotonous, and you can easily tag it onto your usual cardio routine. It really is more than a butt workout; it also works your core and entire lower body, plus includes cardio. As for the "butt lift"? Well, don't Poosh your luck.
Advertisement