Millennials Might Be Drinking Less, And Dieticians Are Thrilled

"Excess alcohol can zap energy, so many of the people I work with will tell me that they're more likely to go for that morning gym visit, play with their kids, and be more productive at work when they are not dealing with the effects of alcohol the next day," Kirkpatrick says. "They also tend to focus more on nutrient dense foods, fuelling their cells with whole foods instead of alcohol.” While skipping a second cocktail doesn't automatically mean you're focusing on overall health, switching out a martini for another serving of avocado toast does sound millennial to us.