After Us's Box Office Success, This Is How Much Jordan Peele Is Worth

Before his foray into film, Peele was best known for his TV chops. After doing improv in Chicago, he got his small-screen start on Mad TV in 2003, which then led to his own sketch-comedy show, Key and Peele, with his fellow Mad TV cast member Keegan-Michael Key, which ran 53 episodes over five seasons. Peele then went on to star in Fargo and created The Last O.G. on TBS and Weird City on YouTube Premium. Plus, he voices The Ghost of Duke Ellington and various (and hilarious) other voices on Big Mouth. More recently, he has served as a producer on Amazon's Lorena and Spike Lee's BlacKkKlansman.