The Meaning Behind Sophie Turner's Growing Tattoo Collection

Sophie Turner's on-screen presence as Game of Thrones MVP Sansa Stark and Marvel's devilish, telekinetic Dark Phoenix make her a formidable actress, but it's her off-screen antics, like chugging wine faster than Cersei Lannister and wearing thigh-high boots to an outdoor wedding in a Scottish castle, that make us want to be her best friend. Throw in a tattoo collection packed with both meaningful homages and just-for-fun designs, and she's at the top of our "celebrities we want to split a bottle of red with" list.
We may never be tight with Turner in real life, but as fans, we do know the key to her heart — and that's her tattoos, many of which are rife with sentimental value. From tributes honouring both of her families (as in, actual relatives and beloved costars) to potential GoT spoilers (seriously), we've mapped out a comprehensive guide to them all, and their meanings, ahead.