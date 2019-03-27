BTS Were Turned Into Dolls & The Internet Is Still Laughing

For weeks, fans have been excitedly waiting for Mattel to release their newest line of dolls, modelled after the men of South Korean group BTS. After teasing the collection with photos of the dolls' replicated signature features of some of the members — leader RM's dimple, Jimin's full lips — the toy manufacturer finally unveiled the dolls through a series of tweets. And, well, ARMY (the name of BTS' fanbase) responded with a mix of laughter and horror.
“MIC Drop, ARMY!," Mattel tweeted, a reference to their 2017 single and highest-charting Billboard Hot 100 song. "For the first time ever, we're thrilled to show you the line of #BTSxMattel fashion dolls! Take a look at V, SUGA, Jin, Jung Kook, RM, Jimin and j-hope as dolls inspired by the Idol music video!”
MIC Drop, ARMY! ?For the first time ever, we're thrilled to show you the line of #BTSxMattel fashion dolls! Take a look at V, SUGA, Jin, Jung Kook, RM, Jimin and j-hope as dolls inspired by the Idol music video! ??#BTSDollsOfficial @BigHitEnt pic.twitter.com/0fd1XpLVFF— Mattel (@Mattel) March 26, 2019
This is the first time that fans will be able to buy life-like replicas of the superstar boy band. While SK Telecom made limited edition figurines, Funko figurines are available, and you can find small stand-up paper dolls if you scour the internet enough, there's nothing of the caliber that the Barbie manufacturer is renown for. The septet currently have a line of animated characters called BT21 — one designed by each member — made into plushies, headbands, shirts, and more, that many fans have used as proxies. So this is something ARMY is willing to shell out for.
The reaction on social media has been very mixed, with some outright pretending this never happened, and others satisfied with the result. Some even expressed their gratitude for the ability to purchase male dolls that break the mold and challenge "toxic masculinity."
I'll enjoy buying #BTSxMattel #BTSDollsOfficial for my niece and little cousins to play with. Male dolls with colorful hair, dressed in something other than black (or blue) suit/tuxedo or faux-denim and wearing make-up. I'm ready for the end of toxic masculinity.— ?BeTrueToYourself? (@NunaLikesKpop) March 26, 2019
can we give mattel props for putting eyeshadow on the dolls? i’m pretty sure this is the first time they have done that on male dolls and that’s a big step towards the end of toxic masculinity #BTSxMattel #BTSDollsOfficial pic.twitter.com/V4YfhzEZHv— BTS AT ROSE BOWL (@velvctjeon) March 26, 2019
And in true ARMY fashion, many took the opportunity to bless the internet with hilarious memes and reactions.
Me seeing the BTS dolls for the first time #BTSxMattel #BTSDollsOfficial pic.twitter.com/fEMVttG62b— CannedSuga (@CannedSuga) March 26, 2019
click click frinfrin euforia yeyeyeye#MattelxBTS #BTSxMattel pic.twitter.com/w9HN16K7Fv— inna ♡ lidis [ d-24 ] ; tk au ? (@orbitaegguk) March 26, 2019
Naaa B! These #BTSxMattel dolls really ain’t it. I’m cackling! pic.twitter.com/itzzE4Lpqk— sugaNtae (@Lemonnshi) March 26, 2019
Like how did we get from this to this? They gave him a full Donny Osmund wig on the doll and for what?! pic.twitter.com/PWu0rBt39G— Brie (@coolbreeeze_) March 26, 2019
Dear Mattel,— ??? (@heartilyhoseok) March 26, 2019
Why does Taehyung look like the Nickleback singer? #BTS #BTSxMattel #BTSDollsOfficial pic.twitter.com/mkwc7nfjNE
who wore it better? #BTSxMattel @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/SRfCSsfOic— ?BangtanCity? (@BangtanCity11) March 26, 2019
But others made the point that — *clears throat* — things could have been a lot worse.
#BtsXMattel #BTSDollsOfficial— suru☽ orbit (@soojinstoenails) March 26, 2019
I mean... they’re better than the one direction dolls at least... pic.twitter.com/qDo2kYd1Uo
And in the end, ARMY are nothing if not loyal to a T.
we all clownin #BTSxMattel but we all know we gonna give @Mattel our money pic.twitter.com/WmBKutAKzR— yoshis boot (@pjmssweater) March 26, 2019
