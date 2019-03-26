How Chris Pratt Made Sure He Didn't Blindside Anna Faris With His New Fiancée

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris were lauded as #CoupleGoals during their 9-year marriage, but turns out they're #ExCoupleGoals as well. The pair heartbreakingly split back in 2017, but have since been redefining what divorce means for a family, especially when it comes to moving on. After keeping their relationship pretty quiet, Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger announced their engagement at the end of last year and, apparently, Pratt made sure the news was as respectful to Faris as possible.
“Well, Chris and I had a long conversation earlier on about — our goal was to have group Thanksgiving dinners together and to be at that place," Faris said on celebrity divorce lawyer Laura Wasser's podcast, Divorce Sucks! "Do we do that sooner or later? Grudge holding is not something that Chris and I do. So, we wanted to make sure, of course, that Jack was happy, but that we were happy and supportive of each other and that we could have this fantasy idea of, do we all spend Christmas together? Do we all vacation together? How do we make sure that everybody that we love feels safe, and that we also respect the love we have for each other?"
One of the ways was for Pratt to let Faris know about his proposal before the big moment went down (and especially before it went to the press).
"He was so sweet, as he always is," she remembered. "He called me like, ‘So, I’m going to ask Katherine to marry me. I just wanted to give you a heads up.’ and I was like, ‘That’s awesome!’ and I told him that I was an ordained minister.”
Faris was one of the first to respond after Pratt's engagement, commenting on his Instagram post announcing the news, "I'm so happy for you both!! Congratulations!"
Unbothered by the potential cliché, Faris says she genuinely wants Pratt to be happy.
"Under all of these uncoupling circumstances, I think that we are so good and respectful towards each other," she told Wasser. "I think there is so much kindness and love, and I know we want to get to that ultimate goal, and I know it sounds lame and optimistic, but that’s what I want."
