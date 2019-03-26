Story from Entertainment

14 Adorably Awkward Celebrities At Prom

Jessica Chou, Jonathan Parks-Ramage
Before they were posing on the red carpet, they were posing in front of limos. That’s right: Gwen Stefani, Tom Brady, and Matthew McConaughey all attended proms, formals, or homecomings, just like the rest of us plebeians. Don't believe us? Well, we have the photos to prove it.
We've assembled a round-up of incredible prom photos of celebrities that are just as awkward as all of ours. Which means, no sweat if there was a bug in your hair or a weird run in your tights on prom night — you, too, could be a celebrity if you work as hard as Taraji P. Henson.
Of course, some of them do look exactly the same. But there are also plenty of bejewelled gowns, questionable hair 'dos, and amazing throwback pairings. Ahead, the best celebrity prom moments. John Stamos, is that you?
