After weeks of public scrutiny, an arrest, and getting fired from several jobs, Lori Loughlin was able to pull off a win in the wake of the college admissions scandal: Fuller House won Favourite Funny TV Show at the 2019 Kids' Choice Awards, and Loughlin’s castmates seemed to dedicate their speech to showing her some support.
Loughlin, who is staying out of the public eye, did not attend the awards, but her longtime co-stars Candace Cameron-Bure, Jodie Sweetin, and Andrea Barber attended and accepted the award. Their speech didn’t specifically name the actor, but they talked about sticking together and supporting each other through tough times, which Loughlin is arguably going through.
"Thank you for voting Fuller House as your Favourite Funny TV Show," Barber said, per E! News. "You have been laughing alongside our family for four seasons and this family has a lot of heart."
"And where there's a lot of heart, there's a lot of love," Cameron-Bure continued. "And a loving family sticks together no matter what. They stick together through the hard times, they support each other, they encourage one another, they pray for each other and they stand by their side no matter how tough it gets."
Fuller House is entering its fifth and final season. Loughlin is not expected to return to her recurring guest star role.
Those tough times are only getting started for Loughlin and the more than 50 other people allegedly involved in the scandal. Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli are expected to appear in court in the coming weeks. Their original court date was scheduled for March 29, but due to “previously-booked scheduling conflicts,” they will make their appearance on April 3, along with Felicity Huffman, according to the Boston Herald.
Loughlin and Giannulli are accused of paying $500,000 to have their daughters admitted to the University of Southern California as recruits to the university’s crew team, and Huffman allegedly spent $15,000 disguised as a "charitable payment," for better SAT scores.
