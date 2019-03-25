The moon wanes through strategic Scorpio on Sunday getting us ready to tackle the week. To give us an extra boost, we’re also refining our approach to our problems with big ideas, as Neptune conjoins with a retrograde Mercury. And from early Monday morning until Tuesday night, the moon wanes in Sagittarius opening our hearts and minds.
On Tuesday, Venus enters Pisces. This means that planet of charm and beauty will create a dreamy atmosphere as she moves through the artistic and intuitive sign. You can also plan on getting a good night’s sleep on Tuesday, because the moon will be void-of-course from Tuesday night at 10:36 p.m. EST until 10:07 a.m EST Wednesday morning. Then, our lovely lunar lady will enter Capricorn, influencing us to make more responsible choices until Friday night at 9:45 p.m EST. To make things even more interesting, a Venus-Uranus sextile arrives on Wednesday, inspiring us to make more spontaneous choices around love and aesthetics. This is the day to take chances.
We’ve been through an especially rough Mercury Rx, but the good news is that the messenger planet goes direct on Thursday. If you can hold off on signing any documents or buying new tech, try to do so until later in the week when we’re free and clear. On Friday night, the moon enters optimistic Aquarius at 9:45 p.m and remains there all day Saturday. When the moon is in this phase, it’s an opportune moment to learn from others, share ideas and consider the future. Action planet Mars enters communicative Gemini on Saturday. We’ll be excited to connect with each other, and even more pumped to work on getting our brilliant ideas off the ground.