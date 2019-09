We’ve been through an especially rough Mercury Rx , but the good news is that the messenger planet goes direct on Thursday. If you can hold off on signing any documents or buying new tech, try to do so until later in the week when we’re free and clear. On Friday night, the moon enters optimistic Aquarius at 9:45 p.m and remains there all day Saturday. When the moon is in this phase, it’s an opportune moment to learn from others, share ideas and consider the future. Action planet Mars enters communicative Gemini on Saturday. We’ll be excited to connect with each other, and even more pumped to work on getting our brilliant ideas off the ground.