Olivia Munn Mocks The Parents & Kids Of Cheating Scandal: "I Went To Harvard To Become An Instagrammer"
Some celebrities, like Kyle Richards, aren't sure how to feel about the fact that a handful of their peers, including Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman, allegedly bribed their children's ways into college. Olivia Munn, however, is pretty certain.
"What these parents did wasn't for love, it was for fancy diplomas," the actress tweeted on Thursday. "Love would've made you spend that money on tutors to make your kids smarter, giving them an actual education."
This followed a series of tweets The Predator star made criticizing the children of the actresses for unfairly taking spots from deserving college students when they actually just wanted to be influencers.
"The irony will be that these parents spent all this money to hustle into top universities and are now in the middle of this shit show just to find out in a few years that their kids only have dreams of being an influencer," she wrote.
"ONE OF THEIR KIDS IS ALREADY AN INFLUENCER," a follower pointed out, referencing Loughlin's 19-year-old daughter Olivia Jade, who is a beauty guru. "She's got over a million subs on YT!
"I went to Harvard to be an Instagrammer," Munn quote-tweeted, adding the requisite hashtags, "#ad #abs #fittea #waisttrainer #fitnessgoals #matchamornings #keto #lchf #superfoodmuffins."
Loughlin and Huffman have yet to issue any kind of statement on the allegations, and neither have their children. However, Olivia Jade and her sister Isabella will reportedly not be returning to the University of Southern California.
