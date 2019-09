Lori Loughlin's Sour Courtroom Sketch Is The Cherry On Top Of All This

The actress, along with her husband Mossimo Giannulli, was one of 50 people charged in an elaborate college admissions scam that's captivated the internet. They are accused of paying $500,000 USD to bribe officials at the University of Southern California into fudging their daughters' applications and posing them as crew team recruits despite neither of the teens having ever participated in the sport. Loughlin was out of town when she was first indicted, but she returned and made a court appearance on Wednesday, and this incredible illustration was born.