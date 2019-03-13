Jessica Alba Got 3 New Tattoos For The Sweetest Reason

Clearly Jessica Alba has been paying close attention to the latest tattoo trends: The star just used her children's zodiac signs as inspiration for her latest ink.
In a photo shared to Instagram last night, Alba revealed not one, but three new designs, courtesy of celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo. 10-year-old Honor, a Gemini, 7-year-old Haven, a Leo, and 1-year-old Hayes, a Capricorn, all got their respective tributes in the form of three fine-line constellations etched on their mom's left forearm.
The designs aren't the first of Alba's ink, but there's something extra special about permanently honouring those you love in such a permanent way. Now, as Alba's three kids with husband Cash Warren grow up — and bicker, as siblings do — they'll know they're always joined together on Mom's arm. (And in her heart... but chic, on-trend arm tattoos are a less cheesy reminder of the familial bond.)
