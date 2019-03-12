Kombucha, Ear Seeds & B12 Shots: Inside Goop's NYC Wellness Summit

So when the GP and Apple float by to browse the food options — including almond-crusted chicken tenders and cauliflower "steaks" — I’m struck by her poise and presence. Wearing head-to-toe G. label, the Goop clothing line, her straight blonde hair glistening, GP looks effortless, even though the effort she puts into looking that way is the whole reason many are here. I ask Armstrong if she thinks the criticism directed toward Paltrow and her philosophy is warranted. "I think that's bullshit; people are just critical because they want to be critical," she says. "There's a huge jealousy factor and competition, and all of those come into play especially if you live in New York City and are surrounded by that daily."