Luke Perry's Fiancée Shares Her Heartbreak After His Passing

“I want to express my gratitude to everyone for the outpouring of love and support,” she began. “The countless, heartwarming stories of Luke's generosity and kindness have been a great source of solace during this difficult time. The past 11 and a half years with Luke were the happiest years of my life, and I am grateful to have had that time with him. I also want to thank his children, family, and friends for their love and support. We have found comfort in one another and in the knowledge that our lives were touched by an extraordinary man. He will be dearly missed.”