Riverdale co-stars and real-life couple Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse are notoriously low-key about their offscreen relationship, but that didn’t stop Reinhart from waxing poetic about her boyfriend’s new romantic drama.
In a sweet Instagram post, the CW actress shared a cute, cuddly pic with Sprouse on the red carpet of the Five Feet Apart film premiere. The movie stars Sprouse and Haley Lu Richardson as cystic fibrosis patients who meet in the hospital and fall in love, despite having to stay six feet apart from one another due to the risk of cross-infection.
Reinhart shared how the film was a welcome gift in the wake of a hard week, seemingly referring to the death of Riverdale's beloved actor Luke Perry.
"I am so in awe of Cole Sprouse and Haley Lu Richardson for their work in this film," Reinhart wrote on Instagram. "The last few days have been hard on all of us... and this film touches you in a way that makes you feel incredibly grateful to be with the people you love. I can’t express enough how moved I was by Five Feet Apart — I can’t wait for the world to see it."
Though the couple tends not to speak about one another in interviews, Reinhart did recently share a photo of the two in honour of Valentine's Day.
"You make me very happy," Reinhart wrote. "Happy Valentine's Day, my love."
On his Valentine's Day Instagram post, Sprouse credited Reinhart as "quite actually the only thing keeping me sane."
What's more romantic: the love story in Five Feet Apart, or whatever Reinhart and Sprouse post about one another?
