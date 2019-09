The One Beauty Product Jennifer Garner Gave Up During Her Marie Kondo Purge

But the one beauty product you won't find in any of Garner's drawers is lip balm. The 13 Going On 30 star recently Marie Kondo'd her home — an experience she shared on Instagram — and realized she had one too many. "Whether I'm looking in a drawer or at the bottom of my bag, the thing I hoard are lip treatments," she tells us. One of her favourites is the Neutrogena Hydroboost Lip Treatment . And even though these lip balms bring her joy, she knew she needed to share a few of her untouched products, adding, "I need to spread this joy around." As for all the fashion tape she also found during her Kondo purge, she's keeping that for emergency situations. Hey, you never know when a red-carpet dress will need a last-minute adjustment.