Kylie Jenner May Make $1 Million Per Instagram Post, But Can It Last?

This is the way sponsorships have always worked, and Instagram is just their newest, most quickly growing medium. It isn't hard to believe that Instagram, or rather someone's presence on Instagram, could someday become one of the largest determinants of where a celebrity ranks on annual money lists. The bigger someone's Instagram following and engagement (measured through factors such as number of likes and comments), the higher their status in the Insta SponCon world. The higher their status, the more brands want to work with them. The more brands want to work with them, the pickier they can get when choosing deals and negotiating rates. And when you get to this point, that's when you can charge six figure rates à la a Kardashian.