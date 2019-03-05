Miley Cyrus Reveals Her First Kiss Was With A Girl

Just a few months after saying "I do" to husband Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus is opening up about the first person she ever kissed.
Cyrus, who identifies as queer, revealed on RuPaul: What’s the Tea with Michelle Visage podcast that her first kiss was with a girl.
"[My] first kiss was with a girl in middle school. And no one could understand, in Nashville, saying that," Cyrus explained on the podcast, per People.
Cyrus also added that she was one of the few people during her Disney Channel days who was an outspoken advocate for the LGBTQ+ community.
"I was one of the only kids on Disney that would come out and say that I supported all my gay friends...No one would really say that, so that was always really important to me."
In addition to Hemsworth, whom she has been involved with on-and-off for the past decade after meeting on the set of The Last Song, Cyrus had reported romances with Nick Jonas, Justin Gaston, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Victoria's Secret model Stella Maxwell.
However, the fact that Cyrus clarifies that now that she is married to a cisgender man does not change her sexual or gender identity.
"What I preach is: People fall in love with people, not gender, not looks, not whatever. What I’m in love with exists on almost a spiritual level. It has nothing to do with sexuality," she told Vanity Fair in February. "Relationships and partnerships in a new generation — I don’t think they have so much to do with sexuality or gender."
Cyrus came out as pansexual and gender fluid in 2016.
"I went to the LGBTQ centre here in L.A., and I started hearing these stories," she told Variety. "I saw one human in particular who didn’t identify as male or female. Looking at them, they were both: beautiful and sexy and tough but vulnerable and feminine but masculine. And I related to that person more than I related to anyone in my life."
