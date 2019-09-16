It's easy to see how Victoria Beckham — in her perfectly tailored, burgundy cashmere turtleneck and oversized camel blazer — has sold herself as a luxe fashion brand. But the former Spice Girl surprised us all last year when she collaborated with Shaq and Reebok on a line of chill gym sneakers, showing us that she has a more relatable, not-so-posh side. And now, Beckham has branched out again by translating her label from women's closets into bathroom vanities everywhere.
After almost a year of teasing a Victoria Beckham Beauty label, the brand is finally live — and it's all about the iconic Posh Spice smoky eye.
Advertisement
Smartly, the fashion designer debuted the first iteration of her beauty line during her runway presentation at this season's London Fashion Week, which took place this past weekend. According to the Victoria Beckham Beauty Instagram (which already has more than 77,000 followers) and retail site, the label is completely clean and cruelty-free, with more products still in formulation. For now, the label consists of eyeshadow palettes, metallic shadow pots, and creamy eyeliner pencils.
Though Beckham has yet to release a full product line, she told British Vogue that the brand will be comprised of curated beauty essentials with recommendations from a variety of women.
“I want to take care of women inside and out, providing them with the must-have items in makeup, skin care, fragrance, and wellness that I feel I need in my own life,” Beckham said in a statement to the outlet. “Just like I spend so much time in the fitting room getting to know what my customers want to wear, I’m going to be asking women to tell me which products they want me to develop for them in the beauty and wellness arenas. It’s important for me to know what they want.”
So, while it seems the beauty brand is still in its beta phase, you can follow Victoria Beckham Beauty and slide into the DMs to tell VB what else you want — what you really, really want.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Advertisement