Luxury is, by definition, a state of great comfort and extravagance, particularly as it relates to lifestyle. In practice, it takes on many different forms: fine leather goods, a five-course prix fixe at a restaurant that's fully booked six months out, a Patek Philippe timepiece (that's a fancy word for watch), a chalet in the Alps, a private jet that takes you to your chalet in the Alps. But maybe true luxury is doing things just because you can, because you can afford to — like spraying very expensive water on your face whenever you feel tired or your skin looks dull, the rich, self-absorbed person's version of a refreshing splash of cold water from the tap.