Miley Cyrus Wore Her Natural Waves To The Fanciest Party In Hollywood

With all due respect to the old Miley Cyrus — naked, platinum blonde, swinging on a wrecking ball — her current look, chill and toned-down, au naturel, stands on its own as one of Hollywood's greatest make-unders. We might be able to credit her new husband, Liam Hemsworth, with a tiny part of how good she's been looking lately (her glowy skin and bright eyes have "newlywed bliss" written all over them), but the shiny, side-swept waves she wore to last night's Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty, as if she'd just stepped off the shore in Malibu? That's all Miley.
The "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" singer showed up to the bash arm-in-arm with Hemsworth in a black sequinned gown with a dramatic plunging neckline, courtesy of Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello, and dripping with Bvlgari bling. But over and above the sparkly designer accessories, we couldn't take our eyes off the cool, effortless wet-looking waves.
For everyone currently drooling over the perfectly beachy look, Miley's stylist, Bob Recine, tells us that it's a three-part cocktail: beautiful, natural texture, enhanced with a dollop of curl-defining mousse and topped with a slick of polishing oil for shine.
"Miley’s hairstyle was based on her beautiful natural hair and beauty because the dress is really an accessory to her, not the feature," says Recine of the style inspiration. "I never let fashion overpower her natural beauty and charm." To elevate Miley's inner glow, Recine used a few styling products, just to give the curls a bit of hold and a glossy finish. "I used Redken's Full Frame 07 Mousse on her dry, natural waves, then added a generous amount of my special hair oil, Rodin by Recine, to give it that amazing glassy shine of health and highlight," he says.
Miley is proof that whether you're dressed to the nines in stilettos and Saint Laurent or lounging on the couch in a tie-dye sweatshirt, glossing up those God-given Malibu curls will forever be a style win.
