People Are Reselling The Kylie X Jordyn Collection At A Big Markup — & Here’s Why

Originally priced at $69 USD, the Jordy Lip Kit is on sale for $55 USD. It may or may not have been done out of pettiness, but that hasn’t stopped people’s interest from being piqued. The Lip Kit, as well as a matte lipstick named Woods — which isn’t discounted — are marked as a trending product. “Get it before it’s gone,” the website reads and ouch — does that mean that the kit might not be refilled if it sells out? Now, it seems that’s exactly what eBay resellers are hoping for.