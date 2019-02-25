We begin our week with the calming energy of our waning moon. The moon wanes in Scorpio on Sunday until Monday morning, so this is a time for us to start tying up our loose ends. She goes void of course from 7:13 a.m EST - 4:19 p.m. EST. On Tuesday afternoon, the moon wanes in Sagittarius until early Thursday morning at 1:48 a.m EST.