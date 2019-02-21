Khloé Kardashian Thanks Fans For Support As She Scrubs Tristan Thompson From Instagram

The curious case of Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson truly is the National Treasure of our time. By that, I mean, everything is a clue, and, eventually, we're all going to have to read the truth on the back of the Declaration of Independence.
As of Thursday morning, the updates — the clues — are that Khloé unfollowed both Thompson, who allegedly cheated on her, and Jordyn Woods, the girl with whom Thompson apparently cheated. In addition, Khloé doled out two very important "likes" on Twitter and deleted the remaining photos of Thompson from her Instagram. It's all starting to make sense!
Advertisement
The most important "like" went to a tweet from a fan of Khloé who claimed that they had spoken with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star on Instagram DM.
"She wanted me to let you all know that she loves us all and that she can't 'thank God enough for each and every one of [us],'" the user wrote.
I spoke to Khloé on IG DM and she wanted me to let you all know that she loves us all and that she can’t “thank God enough for each and everyone of [us]”. I notified her that I’m here to pass this message along :fist::skin-tone-3:— Narbeh (@NarbehKardash) February 20, 2019
The second "like" went to a tweet assuring Khloé not to let anyone tell her the situation was her fault. The tweet goes on to say: "He is a sick man and if its true, then she is a terrible woman, both terrible people that do not deserve your love. TRUE does and ur doing great showing her that love."
@khloekardashian dont let anyone ever say this is your fault!. He is a sick man and if its true, then she is a terrible woman, both terrible people that do not deserve your love. TRUE does and ur doing great showing her that love.— JY (@MISS_YOLIE49) February 19, 2019
Meanwhile, Kim K. has already unfollowed Woods, and Woods is reportedly moving out of Kylie Jenner's home in Los Angeles. Thus we have our first major breaks in 2019's biggest mystery — until, of course, Nicholas Cage decides to steal the Magna Carta.
Advertisement