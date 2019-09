Everything We Know About The Black Panther Sequel

Marvel Studios proved that Wakanda is forever when the Black Panther was nominated for seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture, making it the first superhero film to be nominated in the program's 90-year history. The film is also nominated for Best Costume Design, Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing, Best Original Score, Best Original Song, and Best Production Design. It's redefining what it means to be both a box office breaking , as well as award-winning, film. And thankfully, there is more to come.